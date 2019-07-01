UrduPoint.com
Governor Condoles With Information Minister Over Demise Of His Mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here Monday visited the house of Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and expressed grief over the demise of his mother.

The Governor offered Fateha and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

