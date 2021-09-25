(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Jalal Mahmood Shah and condoled with him over the demise of his uncle Syed Amir Haider Shah here on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

On the occasion, they also discussed overall situation in the province and ongoing development projects.