Governor Condoles With Sardar Hidayat Over Demise Of Uncle

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Sardar Habibullah Gandapur, the uncle of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tank District President Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur.

In his condolence message, the governor prayed for the departed soul, Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and to bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family.

