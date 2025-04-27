Governor Condoles With Sardar Hidayat Over Demise Of Uncle
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Sardar Habibullah Gandapur, the uncle of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tank District President Sardar Hidayatullah Khan Gandapur.
In his condolence message, the governor prayed for the departed soul, Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and to bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead over minor dispute28 seconds ago
-
AJK President and PM holds a one on one meeting30 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt forms working group for Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project33 seconds ago
-
Governor condoles with Sardar Hidayat over demise of uncle35 seconds ago
-
Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar1 minute ago
-
Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation1 minute ago
-
Modern diagnostic center to be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off two meters11 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for gambling11 minutes ago
-
Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years11 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation21 minutes ago