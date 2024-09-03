Open Menu

Governor Condoles With Secretary Finance Over Demise Of His Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday extended his condolences to senior bureaucrat Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan on the death of his young brother.

The Governor visited the residence of Secretary Ikramullah Khan to offer Fatiha for the deceased.

Pakistan People's Party Secretary Coordination Farzand Wazir, Tehsil Daraban's Nazim Humayun Khan Miankhel, and other party officials accompanied the Governor.

During this moment of grief, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his deep sympathy to Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan, praying for the deceased's departed soul in eternal and patience for the bereaved family.

APP/ash/

