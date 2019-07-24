Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP over demise of his sister-in-law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman here Wednesday condoled with provincial secretary information and public relations, Mukhtair Ahmed over said demise of his sister -in -law.

She was the wife of Agwas Ahmed Khan. The Governor expressed profound grief and sorrow over the said demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.