UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Condoles With Secretary Information KP Over Demise Of His Sister-in-law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP over demise of his sister-in-law

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman here Wednesday condoled with provincial secretary information and public relations, Mukhtair Ahmed over said demise of his sister -in -law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman here Wednesday condoled with provincial secretary information and public relations, Mukhtair Ahmed over said demise of his sister -in -law.

She was the wife of Agwas Ahmed Khan. The Governor expressed profound grief and sorrow over the said demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

Related Topics

Governor Wife Family

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

53 seconds ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

6 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

6 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output ..

2 minutes ago

Call for bridging gap between academia, policy mak ..

2 minutes ago

US Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Laws ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.