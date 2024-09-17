Governor Conducts Interviews For VC Positions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Tuesday conducted interviews of candidates, shortlisted by the search committee for the position of vice-chancellors at various public universities.
The interviews focused on candidates for 13 government universities, including Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, UET Taxila, and Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi.
The governor expressed his commitment to improving the educational standards at these institutions. He emphasised that merit would be a key consideration in the appointment of vice-chancellors.
In addition, the governor highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance student welfare across universities. These include measures to prevent drug abuse and protect female students from sexual harassment.
