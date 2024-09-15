Open Menu

Governor Confers Awards On Individuals For Excellence In Diplomacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori awarded honorary doctorate degrees to several distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to successful diplomacy and the promotion of international relations.

Among the recipients were Iran’s Consul General Hassan Nourian and Bahrain’s Consul General Abdullah Ahmed Buqhous, a Governor House communique said on Sunday.

Addressing the special convocation of Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, held at Governor House, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commended the unwavering efforts of these individuals in advancing diplomacy and development. He emphasized that encouraging those who serve the nation is vital to inspire others to follow suit, stating that active participation in all sectors is key to national progress.

Tessori congratulated the honorary doctorate recipients, which also included Farhan Hanif, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Ms.

Akram Khatoon, Haji Hanif Tayyab, and Syed Nadeem Raza Sarwar, for their remarkable achievements in various fields.

He acknowledged their outstanding efforts in enhancing international relations, successful diplomacy, and driving development, noting that their steadfast dedication deserves high praise.

He further highlighted that these individuals have not only fostered national unity through their exemplary service but also advanced the vision of national progress. Their efforts to promote dialogue, resolve conflicts, and address global challenges have set remarkable standards. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori concluded by stating that awarding honorary doctorates is a reflection of their past accomplishments and the values they represent.

