Governor confers civil awards on Pakistan Day

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday conferred civil awards on personalities from different walks of life in a ceremony held at Governor House on Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday conferred civil awards on personalities from different walks of life in a ceremony held at Governor House on Pakistan Day.

The governor conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Dr Asmat Jan Afridi and Dr Nadeem Jan for public service while recipients of Tamga-e-Imtiaz include Mayor Peshawar, Haji Ghulam Ali, Amjad Aziz Malik, Dr Umar Shehbaz, Dr Muhammad Ismail, Dr Kashif Kifayat, Fr Amjad Mehboob, Ajab Gul, Muhammad Wasim, Danish Atlas, Professor Dr Shoukat Saeed, Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Professor, Dr Abdul Naeem, Abdul Batin Farooqi, Almas Khan Khalil, Fazal Wahab Dard and Professor Gul Rahim Khan.

Personalities who were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously include Shams-ul-Qamar Andaish, Kheraz Gul, Dr Bhag Chand, Muhammad Abbas Tariq, Gul Marjan Barki, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Shah Alam, Dr Faisal Maqsood Qureshi, Dr Sultan Zaib, Dr Bashir Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Muhammd Toufeeq, Yasmin, Musarrat Dilbar, Haji Muneer Khan, Muhammad Arif, Inamullah, Manzoor Ahmad, Allah Ditta Abbasi, Siraj Muhammad and Gul Wasim.