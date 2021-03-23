Governor confers civil awards on ten personalities

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:54 PM

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Tuesday conferred civil awards to the ten personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields during a ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Tuesday conferred civil awards to the ten personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields during a ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Three personalities including Dr. Raisa Begum Gul, Professor Dr. Muslim Shah Abaseen Yousafzai and Surayya Khan renowned as Mah Jabeen Qazalbash (late) got civil award Pride of Performance in acknowledgment of their extraordinary services in their respective fields of activity.

Seven personalities including Dr.

Yasir Mahmood Yousafzai, Javed Mansoor Babar, Fayaz Khan Kheshgi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Prof. Dr. Yar Muhammad Maghmoom, Prof. Dr. Shehzad Akbar Khan and Prof. Rahmatullah Dard was conferred with Presidential Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of the illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Parliamentarians from the Province Senior officials, relatives and well-wisher of the recipients of the National Award attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman congratulated the recipients of the National Awards.

