UrduPoint.com

Governor Congrats Nation On Independence Day, Recalls Sacrifices Of Muslim Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Governor congrats nation on Independence Day, recalls sacrifices of Muslim leadership

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that day remind us the sacrifices and struggle of our forefathers that paved the way for establishment of separate homeland for Muslims living in the subcontinent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that day remind us the sacrifices and struggle of our forefathers that paved the way for establishment of separate homeland for Muslims living in the subcontinent.

In a message issued here on Friday relating to Independence Day, he said that sacrifices of our forefathers and struggle of Muslim leadership gave us an identity and a separate peace of land where the whole nation was enjoying freedom.

Governor said that we should be thankful to Allah Almighty for its bounties and work for the progress of country irrespective of our affiliations and added that our sincerity and dedication would usher the country into a new phase of development and prosperity.

He said that as a nation we should work in complete cohesion to make the country stronger and defend its sovereignty. He said that unity in our ranks and files would make the country invincible and improve its stature among comity of nations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress Independence Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Three friends drowns in River Khyalee

Three friends drowns in River Khyalee

3 minutes ago
 India 364 all out in first innings of second Test ..

India 364 all out in first innings of second Test against England

3 minutes ago
 Denmark Evacuates Employees of Its Embassy in Kabu ..

Denmark Evacuates Employees of Its Embassy in Kabul - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Wani felicitates Pakistan on its I-Day

Wani felicitates Pakistan on its I-Day

3 minutes ago
 NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: c ..

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: chairman

14 minutes ago
 France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizatio ..

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.