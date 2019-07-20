Governor congrats tribal people over first elections in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman congratulated the tribal people over successful holding of the first-ever elections in the merged tribal districts for the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued after conclusion of the voting for KP assembly, the Governor said that the last phase of Fata merger has been completed today.

Now the new era of progress and development would begin in the merged areas, he said adding today is historic day which will guarantee socio economic development of the tribal people.

The tribal people have now got representation in the provincial legislature which will ensure better resolution of their problems, he added.

He thanked Allah Almighty that the elections were held peacefully across the merged areas and added that tribal people demonstrated political maturity throughout the election process.

The entire credit for peaceful conduct of the election goes to the Pakistan Army, he said adding the vision of Imran Khan succeeded in the elections.