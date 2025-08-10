- Home
Governor Congratulate Govt For Successful Bagh-e-Mustafa Musical Event Of Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the Sindh Government for the successful musical program which was held on Friday night at Rani Bagh in Hyderabad, calling it a vibrant part of the Independence day celebrations.
Talking to media, Governor said that a grand and colourful musical evening has been organized for the citizens of Hyderabad at Bagh-e-Mustafa ground late on Sunday night, the event was part of the independence day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations.
"Whether it is the musical shows like the one at Rani Bagh or tonight's mega event at Bagh-e-Mustafa, or the IT courses, the good days for the people of Hyderabad have already begun," he stated.
According to him, at Bagh-e-Mustafa an 80 minutes long fireworks display would take place. He praised the local leaders and lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan for working day and night for the last 5 days to make the arrangements.
Tessouri shared that another event would be held later at the Puqqa Qila ground.Talking about the IT courses, the Governor told that all preparations had been completed and 1,000 computers had been purchased for the computer labs while 50 faculty members had also been appointed.
He added that the first phase would be launched at the university previously established by the MQM-P while discussions were underway with the Divisional Commissioner and Mayor Hyderabad for a permanent venue.
Tessori also provided updates on the Hyderabad Development Package, confirming that Rs5 billion had already been received in the first phase through PIDCL and another amount of Rs5 billion would be released in the second phase.
According to him, the development projects had been handed over to contractors and that the works would be supervised by PIDCL on the basis of the schemes submitted by MNAs. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to provide employment opportunities for the people of Hyderabad.
"The people of Hyderabad will themselves witness how close this city is to my heart," he asserted. He claimed that the development projects funded through MPAs’ and MNAs’ allocations would be undertaken under his direct supervision.
The Governor also announced that next week two of the inactive hospitals of the international relief organisation Red Cross in Hyderabad would be made operational.
The Governor also revealed plans to invite more than seven Federal Ministers to Hyderabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) to discuss development projects and consult with the business community.
