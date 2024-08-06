Governor congratulates Arshad Nadeem for qualifying final round of javelin throw

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the javelin throw final round at the Paris Olympics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the javelin throw final round at the Paris Olympics.

In a press release, the Governor Tessori expressed hope that Nadeem would bring a victory gift to the nation on August 8.

Kamran Tessori highlighted Nadeem's impressive throw of 89.59 meters and anticipated that the nation would celebrate this victory ahead of Independence Day.