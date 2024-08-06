Governor Congratulates Arshad Nadeem For Qualifying Final Round Of Javelin Throw
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the javelin throw final round at the Paris Olympics
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for the javelin throw final round at the Paris Olympics.
In a press release, the Governor Tessori expressed hope that Nadeem would bring a victory gift to the nation on August 8.
Kamran Tessori highlighted Nadeem's impressive throw of 89.59 meters and anticipated that the nation would celebrate this victory ahead of Independence Day.
