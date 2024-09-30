Open Menu

Governor Congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman On Appointment As JUIF Chief, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri GS

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday extended his congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on their appointments as the Central Ameer (chief) and General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, respectively.

In a statement, Governor Kundi acknowledged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Haidri were elected unopposed for a term of five-year.

He expressed his best wishes for both leaders and emphasized the importance of their leadership in positively and responsibly addressing the political and religious issues facing the country.

The Governor expressed hope that under their guidance, JUI-F will continue to play a constructive role in the nation’s political landscape.

