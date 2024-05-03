- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q
Governor Congratulates Nation For Launching Pakistan's Historic Lunar Mission ICUBE-Q
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q.
He said that this satellite was an important milestone in the development of Pakistan's space technology.
He said that all the people and institutions associated with this satellite mission also deserve congratulations.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra4 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD5 minutes ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20213 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi13 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..3 minutes ago
-
Stabbing in Fatehjang claims a life3 minutes ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab3 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20243 minutes ago
-
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ posts31 minutes ago