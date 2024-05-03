Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q.

He said that this satellite was an important milestone in the development of Pakistan's space technology.

He said that all the people and institutions associated with this satellite mission also deserve congratulations.