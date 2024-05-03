Open Menu

Governor Congratulates Nation For Launching Pakistan's Historic Lunar Mission ICUBE-Q

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday congratulated the nation on the launch of Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q.

He said that this satellite was an important milestone in the development of Pakistan's space technology.

He said that all the people and institutions associated with this satellite mission also deserve congratulations.

