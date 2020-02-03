Governor congratulates newly elected body of Balochistan Union Journalist

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday congratulated new elected president of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) Muhammad Ayub Tareen, General Secretary Rasheed Baloch, cabinet and executive body members

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday congratulated new elected president of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) Muhammad Ayub Tareen, General Secretary Rasheed Baloch, cabinet and executive body members.

He expressed his hope that new elected members of BUJ journalists would play their role to highlight province's healthy resources and its matters in positive manner through help of print and electronic media, said press release issued here.

The Governor also assured that he would collaborate all possible in creating a positive image of the province and resolving problems of journalists being faced by them in the area.