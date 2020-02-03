UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Balochistan Union Journalist

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Governor congratulates newly elected body of Balochistan Union Journalist

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday congratulated new elected president of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) Muhammad Ayub Tareen, General Secretary Rasheed Baloch, cabinet and executive body members

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday congratulated new elected president of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) Muhammad Ayub Tareen, General Secretary Rasheed Baloch, cabinet and executive body members.

He expressed his hope that new elected members of BUJ journalists would play their role to highlight province's healthy resources and its matters in positive manner through help of print and electronic media, said press release issued here.

The Governor also assured that he would collaborate all possible in creating a positive image of the province and resolving problems of journalists being faced by them in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

2 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

2 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

32 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.