Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended congratulations to the newly elected cabinets of Tank Press Club and Daman Press Club.

In his message of felicitation, the Governor congratulated Rafiq Kundi President, and Sheikh Rehmatullah General Secretary of Tank Press Club, as well as Adam Khan Kundi President, and Saleem Danish General Secretary of Daman Press Club Tank, along with their respective cabinets.

He expressed hope that they would promote positive, impartial, and responsible journalism.

The Governor emphasized the importance of highlighting public issues with a constructive mindset, while also playing an active role in countering anti-state and anti-national narratives.

