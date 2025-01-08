Open Menu

Governor Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinets Of Tank, Daman Press Club

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended congratulations to the newly elected cabinets of Tank Press Club and Daman Press Club.

In his message of felicitation, the Governor congratulated Rafiq Kundi President, and Sheikh Rehmatullah General Secretary of Tank Press Club, as well as Adam Khan Kundi President, and Saleem Danish General Secretary of Daman Press Club Tank, along with their respective cabinets.

He expressed hope that they would promote positive, impartial, and responsible journalism.

The Governor emphasized the importance of highlighting public issues with a constructive mindset, while also playing an active role in countering anti-state and anti-national narratives.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Daman Tank Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

15 minutes ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

19 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

20 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Su ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

20 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

46 minutes ago
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

3 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan