Governor congratulates VC IUB on achieving outstanding rankings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Friday congratulated the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, teachers, employees and students for the outstanding success of the University in the Times Higher education rankings.

In a message to the Vice-Chancellor, the Governor Punjab said you all deserve to be congratulated for showing excellent performance in the national and international rankings. He expressed the hope that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) would continue its journey of progress and success in all fields at the same pace.

In the recent ranking of Times Higher Education, the IUB has come to the first position in South Punjab, second in Punjab and seventh in the public universities of Pakistan.

Globally, the IUB has improved from 1000-1200 to 801-1000 position. In the category of citations, the University has come to the first position, surpassing all universities across Pakistan, which is evident by the high quality and quantity of research activities carried out in the university. The IUB scored 12.1 in the research category, 37.1 in industrial income, 62.9 in citations, and 43.2 in international outlook.