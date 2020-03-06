Governor constitutes committee over Gomal Uni issue: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that Governor has constituted a committee to look into harassment issue of Gomal University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that Governor has constituted a committee to look into harassment issue of Gomal University.

Talking to media persons, the provincial information said that the issues would be resolved in meetings with the governor and chief minister and those involved in harassment of students would be punished severely.

Regarding the government's preparedness against corona virus, he said all necessary measures had been taken to stop spread of corona virus and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring situation in this respect, he added.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, he said no case of corona virus had surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as yet and people were thoroughly scanned and monitored on borders and airports.

As part of preparedness measures, the KP minister said isolation rooms has been set up at police,hospitals in Peshawar besides other districts of the province to effectively handle corona virus cases.

He also said that holding march was a democratic and conditional right of the citizens, and we have to move forward in accordance with teachings of islam and the Constitution.

He said that PTI government was the first one, which had taken pro-poor initiatives and introduced projects for their welfare like Ehsas programme.