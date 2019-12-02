UrduPoint.com
Governor Contacts Sindh Chief Minister, Federal Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday telephoned Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured him for provision of more medicines to prevent a locust attack in the province.

He said the federal government would continue its cooperation with Sindh to cope with natural disasters, according to a statement.

Earlier, Governor Sindh also telephoned Federal Minister for National food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar assured the Governor that to protect Sindh from the locusts the ships and medicines would be provided to the Sindh government phase-wise to ensure minimization of problems of the masses.

