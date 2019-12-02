Governor contacts Sindh Chief Minister, federal minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday telephoned Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured him for provision of more medicines to prevent a locust attack in the province

He said the federal government would continue its cooperation with Sindh to cope with natural disasters, according to a statement.

Earlier, Governor Sindh also telephoned Federal Minister for National food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar assured the Governor that to protect Sindh from the locusts the ships and medicines would be provided to the Sindh government phase-wise to ensure minimization of problems of the masses.