Open Menu

Governor Convenes Balochistan Assembly Session On Sept 24

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Governor convenes Balochistan Assembly session on Sept 24

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, on Friday convened session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly under Article 109(a) of the Constitution.

The assembly session has been scheduled for Tuesday (Sept 24) at 3:00 PM, a handout issued said.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Governor Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

1 hour ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan