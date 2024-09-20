Governor Convenes Balochistan Assembly Session On Sept 24
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, on Friday convened session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly under Article 109(a) of the Constitution.
The assembly session has been scheduled for Tuesday (Sept 24) at 3:00 PM, a handout issued said.
APP/ask.
