Governor cuts Christmas cake, felicitates Christian community

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday cut a cake of Christmas and congratulated the Christian community here at the Governor house

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday cut a cake of Christmas and congratulated the Christian community here at the Governor house.

The governor cut the cake along with Bishop Frederick John & others and felicitated the Christians.

MPA �Sindh Sanjay Gangwani and people from Christian community also attended the impressive cake cutting ceremony.

Governor Imran Ismail while addressing the ceremony said that such events would help in promotion of interfaith harmony in the country.

He said that all minorities including Christians had equal rights in the country.

He said that everyone had to collectively play his role in the development of the prosperous Pakistan.

