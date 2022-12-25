UrduPoint.com

Governor Cuts Christmas Cake With Christian Staffers

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman cut Christmas cake with the Christian staff, children and families on the eve of Christmas at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Wife of governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman also welcomed the guests at the cake-cutting ceremony.

Christmas marks the birth anniversary of the Holy Christ.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said on this happy occasion, "We should share love and happiness with one another." He said islam teaches peace, tolerance and brotherhood.

He said Christian community is rendering valuable services in various fields and contributing to the development of the country. What made the event more conspicuous was the presence of children who were overjoyed to receive gifts on the eve of the Christmas.

Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and Begum Baligh ur Rehman also distributed cakes and gifts among the children.

