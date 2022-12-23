UrduPoint.com

Governor De-notifies Chief Minister Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Governor de-notifies Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday night de-notified Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi upon latter's failure to obtain vote of confidence at the appointed day and time of 21 December 2022 at 4 p.m.

Earlier, the governor had asked chief minister Punjab to obtain vote of confidence on 21 December 2022 at 4 p.m. under Article 130(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, in a ruling under rule 209-A of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997, declined to implement governor's order for being unlawful.

The order issued late Thursday night said that since the chief minister had not obtained vote of confidence despite lapse of another twenty-four hours, the governor was satisfied that the chief minister did not command confidence of the House and, therefore, ceases to hold office with immediate effect under Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997.

As per the order, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved.

'In terms of Article 133 of the Constitution. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former chief minister of the Punjab is hereby asked to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of the chief minister,' says the order.

The chief secretary Punjab has been asked to take further necessary action in this regard.

