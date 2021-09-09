Governor decides to launch campaign to curb women violence in varsities

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday decided to launch an awareness campaign in universities to curb violence and sexual harassment against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday decided to launch an awareness campaign in universities to curb violence and sexual harassment against women.

Governor Punjab asked for the recommendations regarding the campaign from Vice Chancellors of universities within one week. Women Peace Council will also collaborate for awareness campaign.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar had a meeting with a delegation of Women Peace Council led by member of Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar here at Governor House. On this occasion the Patron-in-chief of Women Peace Council Begum Perveen Sarwar, teachers and students from different educational institutions, and representatives of NGOs were present.

During the meeting, the delegation of Women Peace Council Punjab shared their concerns with the Governor regarding rising incidents of violence and sexual harassment with women in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, and demanded reforms in judicial system for handing down timely verdicts in cases of harassment along with the awareness campaigns in universities and on different forums.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that these shameful incidents with women had become even more dangerous than cancer. In order to stop such incidents the decisions in courts must be given within six months. He stressed that there must be special judges for such cases like the special judges for the cases of overseas Pakistanis, adding that he would especially discuss this matter with Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that role of women in the progress of Pakistan was highly appreciative, adding, "We will not compromise on women's safety. The criminals involved in violence against women deserve no leniency and will be dealt with iron hands." He said that in order to stop incidents of violence against women a special campaign would be launched after taking the recommendation from the Vice Chancellors of the universities.

Women Peace Council Patron-in-Chief, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that it was time to make such laws so that the women did not have to face the difficulties for justice, asserting that in England, women did not have to go to police station for recording statements, instead police goes to victim's home and their identity was never revealed. She said that women council was ready to co-operate with the government institutions. "We all have to work together to stop such incidents," she added.

Member Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar said that for the progress of any society, women rights and safety was compulsory. She mentioned that she was thankful to Governor Punjab on his decision of launching the campaign for women safety in universities. Every citizen should unite against those who were involved in crimes against women.