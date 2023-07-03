Open Menu

Governor Demands Sweden To Take Action Against Vandals Desecrated Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has demanded of the Sweden government to take strict action against the vandals, who desecrated the Holy Quran.

While addressing a press conference at Governor House here on Monday, he said that if the action was not taken against the vandals, the Sweden would have to face a dire reaction.

He said, 'The desecration of the Holy Quran will never be tolerated.' The Governor said that a letter had been sent to the Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan against the vandals.

Kamran Tessori demanded of the Sweden government to give an exemplary punishment to the vandals.

He said that the response of the Sweden government was disappointing and she should take strict action against those, who were responsible.

He further said that the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden had enraged the Muslim Ummah.

