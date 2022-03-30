Governor denounces terrorists' attack on FC

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on FC Lines in Makin area of South Waziristan in which a Captain and Lance Naik embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on FC Lines in Makin area of South Waziristan in which a Captain and Lance Naik embraced martyrdom.

In his message, the Governor expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for high place in heaven for the martyrs.

The Governor said security forces rendered unmatched sacrifices for the cause of the nation. Such cowardly attacks could not shake the resolve and dampen the spirit of security forces to wipe out the scourge of terrorism from the country.

He said the entire nation stood by its security forces in the war on terror and added that terrorists would fail in their nefarious designs. He paid homage to the sacrifices of the country's security forces, saying sacrifices of our forces would be written in golden words in history of the country.