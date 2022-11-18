Governor directs Additional IG Karachi to arrest dumper-driver forthwith

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday while taking notice of an accident between dumper and motorcycle, has directed the Additional IG Karachi to arrest dump-driver immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday while taking notice of an accident between dumper and motorcycle, has directed the Additional IG Karachi to arrest dump-driver immediately.

The Governor had sought report of the accident.

He also directed for providing medical treatment to the injured student in to an accident.