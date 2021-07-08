Governor directs addl. IG for ensuring security of Ulema

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday directed the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi to ensure security of Ulema in the city.

He issued the directives while expressing his concerns over a knife, which was in possession of a suspect arrested from Darul Uloom Korangi, run under the supervision of well-known religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

He also directed the Additional IGP Karachi to furnish a detailed report to this effect and submit it to him.