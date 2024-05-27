Governor directs authorities to pay attention on restoration of Quetta beauty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the restoration of the beauty of the provincial capital Quetta and the construction of new roads, education, health and sanitation in the suburbs of Quetta with the aim to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said that the Quetta city was not only the provincial capital, but it was also the face of Balochistan, therefore, along with the construction of new highways in Quetta City, the improvement of the existing system also needed to be given full attention,

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jaffar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza and P&D Quetta Development Engineer Rafiq Ahmed Baloch at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, a briefing was given to Governor Balochistan regarding the improvement of highways, drainage system and traffic system under construction in Quetta city and its suburbs.

Governor Balochistan said that the continuously increasing population of Quetta and the settlement of people from all other districts were creating new problems.

He stressed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the restoration of the beauty of the provincial capital Quetta and the construction of new roads, education, health and sanitation in the suburbs of Quetta so that the poor and middle class people also to be able to fully benefit from the fruits of development projects.

He assured the citizens of his all possible support for providing basic facilities and solving the problems faced.

APP/ask/arb