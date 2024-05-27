Open Menu

Governor Directs Authorities To Pay Attention On Restoration Of Quetta Beauty

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Governor directs authorities to pay attention on restoration of Quetta beauty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the restoration of the beauty of the provincial capital Quetta and the construction of new roads, education, health and sanitation in the suburbs of Quetta with the aim to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said that the Quetta city was not only the provincial capital, but it was also the face of Balochistan, therefore, along with the construction of new highways in Quetta City, the improvement of the existing system also needed to be given full attention,

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jaffar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza and P&D Quetta Development Engineer Rafiq Ahmed Baloch at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, a briefing was given to Governor Balochistan regarding the improvement of highways, drainage system and traffic system under construction in Quetta city and its suburbs.

Governor Balochistan said that the continuously increasing population of Quetta and the settlement of people from all other districts were creating new problems.

He stressed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the restoration of the beauty of the provincial capital Quetta and the construction of new roads, education, health and sanitation in the suburbs of Quetta so that the poor and middle class people also to be able to fully benefit from the fruits of development projects.

He assured the citizens of his all possible support for providing basic facilities and solving the problems faced.

APP/ask/arb

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Poor Education Traffic All From

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

2 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

2 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

3 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

4 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

4 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

6 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

6 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

7 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan