Governor directs CM Punjab to obtain vote of confidence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on Wednesday (December 21).

In a letter issued by Governor's Secretariat here on Monday, the Governor had directed the chief minister Punjab to seek a vote of confidence and also summoned a session of Punjab Assembly on Dec 21 at 4.00pm for the purpose.

The letter further stated that Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman had signed an order in this regard.

The Governor, in its order, noted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had not only lost confidence of his party's President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain but also members of his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

"It is widely known that over the last few weeks serious differences of opinion erupted between two coalition parties of the ruling alliance in the Punjab Assembly i.e. PTI and PML-Q regarding political strategies, dissolution of the assembly, development schemes, and transfers of public officials," it stated.

The order stated that the differences became evident after the appointment of a PTI member — namely Khayal Ahmed — to the provincial cabinet without the knowledge of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The order further highlighted that the resignation of a cabinet member, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, after a verbal spat with chief minister, was the most recent manifestation of cracks between the ruling coalition.

"The chief minister has stated in a tv programme on Dec 4 that he is not going to dissolve the provincial assembly until March 2023, a position which is completely at odds with the PTI's public opinion on the issue," the order stated.

The order also referred to CM Parvez Elahi's criticism of Imran during an interview for the latter's comments on former army chief.

In this regard, Governor Punjab directed Parvez Elahi to seek vote of confidence and subsequently summoned a session on December 21 at 4pm under Section 130(7) of the Constitution.