Governor Directs Commissioner To Address Public Issues Of Quetta Suburbs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday directed the Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation to redress public grievances and visit the suburban areas of Quetta city frequently. He also instructed them to focus on solving the problems of poor sanitation, dilapidated roads and the problems of the business community.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan headed by Rehim Agha during a meeting at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, the Governor Balochistan said that solving the problems of the citizens of Quetta was actually equivalent to addressing the problems of half of Balochistan.

At one time, Quetta was called "Little London" due to its beauty and administrative advantages, so it is necessary to restore its historical beauty, he maintained.

The Governor asked the relevant authorities of the provincial capital to take notice of the increasing street crimes, traffic problems and incidents of unrest so that the interests of the people could be fully respected.

He said that traders and industrialists have a key role in stabilizing the economic system of the country and the province and strengthening the tax system.

In this regard, there is a need to take concrete measures to promote economic activities and protect the business community, he said.

