Governor directs for declaring state of emergency in KMC following 'Biparjoy'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has directed to declare state of emergency in the departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

He said that concerted and effective measures were imperative at district level to this effect.

Kamran Tessori directed to ensure restoration of rain-emergency centres, relief centres, and take emergency steps to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that support teams would be formed and steps be taken to evacuate the people from coastal belts.

He also advised to create awareness among the people about the cyclone.