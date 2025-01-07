Governor Directs For Ensuring Merit In Provision Of BEEF Scholarships
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday directed BEEF team to ensure the merit and transparency in the provision of BEEF scholarships so that they reach the rightful beneficiaries.
He said that thousands of students of Balochistan are still unaware of the opportunities available through BEEF, so it is important that a comprehensive public awareness campaign could be launched regarding Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) scholarships and educational schemes.
He expressed these views while giving a briefing on the new educational schemes of the Government of BEEF and the performance of the institution at the Governor House, Quetta.
The briefing was given by BEEF Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Zakaria Noorzai.
Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Additional Secretary Finance Yasir Hussain and Najibullah Sarparah were also present on the occasion.
The Governor said that the scholarship of the Government of Balochistan for talented and deserving students of the province, especially from backward districts, is a revolutionary program.
He said that it is a shining example of the promotion of education by the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) and the empowerment of poor students of the province through education.
He said that it is necessary to promote modern education and make full utilize of the education-friendly schemes of BEEF, we would give Balochistan a bright future where all poor and deserving children have access to quality education and every citizen could live with dignity and prosperity.
Jafar Khan Mandokhail said that the objective of BEEF is very clear in terms of providing need-based but merit-based scholarships to deserving students with special attention to the poor, orphans and children of civilian martyrs of the province.
He said that the BEEF scholarships are not just financial assistance but also a ray of hope for a bright future for an educated Balochistan.
The Governor said that we believed in the capabilities of our youth and are also taking concrete steps to develop their dreamy creative talents to improve the coming tomorrow.
He said that the education is the key to developing the capabilities of the new generation, further advancing the process of improvement and building a bright future.
He said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every child in Balochistan has access to quality education, regardless of his family background or financial situation.
