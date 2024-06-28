Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan Thursday directed to catalyse establishment of campuses of three universities in district Attock to provide higher education opportunities for students.

He said this while chairing a review meeting regarding establishment of sub-campuses of Punjab University, Arid Agriculture University and UET Taxila in various Tehsils of Attock district including Fateh Jang.

Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Vice-Chancellor Aird Agriculture University, Dr. M. Naeem, Additional Secretary Planning Agriculture, Captain (R) Waqas Rashid, Vice-Chancellor UET Taxila Professor Dr.

Qaiser-ul-Zaman, Principal Secretary to Governor Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, Special Secretary Universities Abdul Rahman Shah, Additional Secretary Tariq Mehmood and Deputy Secretary Nausheen Sarwar attended the meeting.

The Governor directed the departments concerned to establish the sub-campuses of the three universities of Punjab and start the classes at the earliest.

He said that the country would develop by providing higher education facilities in remote and backward areas.

He observed that establishment of universities' campuses in Attock district would reduce difficulties of the students who were seeking higher education.