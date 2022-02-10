UrduPoint.com

Governor Directs For New Delimitation As Per Law, Basis On Equality Of Population

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 09:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday directed to make accurate determination of urban and rural areas in accordance with the constitutional and legal requirements and to create new wards on the basis of equality in proportion to the population.

While talking to Provincial Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad here at Governor House, the governor said that in this regard, the objections, reservations and concerns of the political parties need to be heard, understood without discrimination and immediate solution should be found.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various parties including Raheem Kakar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Bari Bareach of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Abdul Wahid Agha of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Advocate Hazrat Umar Achakzai of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Chaudhry Shabbir of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Nisar Ahmad Imrani of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), former Nazim Muhammad Sharif Kurd, former councilor Raza wakil Hazara, Mufti Rehmatullah, Chaudhry Muhammad Atif and others.

On the occasion, the governor said that laws were being made for the welfare of the people and the many complications could be eliminated through implementation of these laws.

He urged the Provincial Election Commission to meet all the requirements of justice in accordance with the law during forming new wards.

He said the areas included in the new zoning should be connected to each other.

The governor hinted that the date fixed for the new delimitation could be extended.

Many important decisions were taken as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the meeting convened regarding the formulating new zoning.

>