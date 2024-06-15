Governor directs for uninterrupted electricity to hospitals, sanitation in Karachi

Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling.

While directing the Karachi Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, the Governor said that sanitation system should be improved in Karachi, especially on the occasion of approaching Eid ul Azha to ensure timely disposal of animal waste.

He stated this during a meeting with them at Governor House, said the spokesman of the Governor House. The Governor also met with the officials of Kharadar Hospital.