Open Menu

Governor Directs For Uninterrupted Electricity To Hospitals, Sanitation In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Governor directs for uninterrupted electricity to hospitals, sanitation in Karachi

Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling.

While directing the Karachi Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, the Governor said that sanitation system should be improved in Karachi, especially on the occasion of approaching Eid ul Azha to ensure timely disposal of animal waste.

He stated this during a meeting with them at Governor House, said the spokesman of the Governor House. The Governor also met with the officials of Kharadar Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Electricity KE

Recent Stories

CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tub ..

CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..

13 minutes ago
 Secretary for action against transporters charging ..

Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah

13 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Can ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..

54 minutes ago
 CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons ..

CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..

15 minutes ago
 LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facili ..

LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

15 minutes ago
 PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament

PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament

15 minutes ago
Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine pea ..

Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine peace talks

2 minutes ago
 Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

5 hours ago
 Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce p ..

Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce power tariff: CM

2 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

5 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan