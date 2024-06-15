Governor Directs For Uninterrupted Electricity To Hospitals, Sanitation In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday directed K-Electric (KE) CEO Syed Munis Abdullah Alvi to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, control un-announced loadshedding and overbilling.
While directing the Karachi Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, the Governor said that sanitation system should be improved in Karachi, especially on the occasion of approaching Eid ul Azha to ensure timely disposal of animal waste.
He stated this during a meeting with them at Governor House, said the spokesman of the Governor House. The Governor also met with the officials of Kharadar Hospital.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..
LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities
PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament
Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine peace talks
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce power tariff: CM
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting13 minutes ago
-
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah13 minutes ago
-
Arafah Day teaches universal lesson of collectivity, brotherhood, unity to Muslims: Senator Abdul Qa ..25 minutes ago
-
Preparations to celebrate Eid ul Azha on June 17 in full swing in AJK36 minutes ago
-
Govt striving hard to steer country out of crises: Awais Leghari45 minutes ago
-
Elite force officer gunned down two senior lawyers45 minutes ago
-
PNS BABUR participates PN-TN bilateral drill TURGUTREIS-IX at Aksaz Turkiye55 minutes ago
-
CDA distributes biodegradable bags ahead of Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
CM Murad terms FY 2024-25 provincial budget as pro-public1 hour ago
-
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails1 hour ago
-
Murree residents decry lack of local forest fire fighting facilities1 hour ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress1 hour ago