Open Menu

Governor Directs GIT To Furnish Detail Report Regarding Varsities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Governor directs GIT to furnish detail report regarding varsities

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Chairman GIT, Dr Saad Sikandar Khan here in the Governor's House on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chairman GIT informed the Governor regarding the overall performance of the organization, financial & administrative irregularities in different universities, and inquiries conducted on the complaints filed by the students and general public.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters relating to surplus staff and less number of students in the universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that offices are sacred trust of the county and nation, saying performing duties with honesty should be the mission of all of us.

He said that the prevailing financial problems of the universities are a matter of concern and that the situation of the public universities is hurting him.

He said universities prepare the future of the country, saying besides bringing improvement in financial and administrative matters are included in the responsibilities of the Vice Chancellors and faculty members and pledged to take all possible steps in this regard.

He said that all facts would be looked into, and while keeping in view each aspect. He said that teachers and faculty members are respectful for them. He said neither anyone would be harassed nor the character assassination of anyone would be committed.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali All

Recent Stories

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi re-elected as P ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi re-elected as President of Asian Ombudsman As ..

2 minutes ago
 PDMA relief activities underway in flood-hit areas ..

PDMA relief activities underway in flood-hit areas

38 minutes ago
 Anti-power theft crackdown: 194 arrested with reco ..

Anti-power theft crackdown: 194 arrested with recovery of Rs 27.251 mln so far

38 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Qu ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Quaid" at PNCA

38 minutes ago
 FIA Raids illegal Money Exchange Dealer

FIA Raids illegal Money Exchange Dealer

38 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India set massive target of 357 for ..

Asia Cup 2023: India set massive target of 357 for Pakistan in Super 4 clash

57 minutes ago
Aldar Estates expands portfolio through undefineda ..

Aldar Estates expands portfolio through undefinedacquisition of FAB Properties

1 hour ago
 330 pass written test for PS front desk posts

330 pass written test for PS front desk posts

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC against physical reman ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC against physical remand

2 hours ago
 Advisor stresses for best project design, durabili ..

Advisor stresses for best project design, durability within limited resources

2 hours ago
 Zahid Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

Zahid Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan