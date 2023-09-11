Governor directs GIT to furnish detail report regarding varsities

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Chairman GIT, Dr Saad Sikandar Khan here in the Governor's House on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chairman GIT informed the Governor regarding the overall performance of the organization, financial & administrative irregularities in different universities, and inquiries conducted on the complaints filed by the students and general public.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters relating to surplus staff and less number of students in the universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that offices are sacred trust of the county and nation, saying performing duties with honesty should be the mission of all of us.

He said that the prevailing financial problems of the universities are a matter of concern and that the situation of the public universities is hurting him.

He said universities prepare the future of the country, saying besides bringing improvement in financial and administrative matters are included in the responsibilities of the Vice Chancellors and faculty members and pledged to take all possible steps in this regard.

He said that all facts would be looked into, and while keeping in view each aspect. He said that teachers and faculty members are respectful for them. He said neither anyone would be harassed nor the character assassination of anyone would be committed.