PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday directed Hilal e Ahmar KP to send a relief team to rains and storms hit Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts immediately.

He directed expediting relief efforts in the affected areas and provide relief to the affectees at the earliest.