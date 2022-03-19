UrduPoint.com

Governor Directs Identification Of Suitable Places For Production Of Olives, Honey, Saffron

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Governor directs identification of suitable places for production of olives, honey, saffron

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Saturday directed agriculture and forest departments to identify suitable places for cultivation of olives and saffron in the province.

He issued these directives while talking to administrative heads of agriculture and forest department in Governor House.

He highlighted the significance of both the department in production of honey, olives and saffron adding that they should work under a comprehensive plan to identify and protect suitable places for the purpose.

He said that Chitral, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat and Khyber are suitable areas for production of honey, olives and Saffron.

He said that locals should be involves through cooperative farming in production process.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Kohat Chitral Karak Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

51 minutes ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

2 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

2 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

3 hours ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>