Governor directs identification of suitable places for production of olives, honey, saffron

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Saturday directed agriculture and forest departments to identify suitable places for cultivation of olives and saffron in the province.

He issued these directives while talking to administrative heads of agriculture and forest department in Governor House.

He highlighted the significance of both the department in production of honey, olives and saffron adding that they should work under a comprehensive plan to identify and protect suitable places for the purpose.

He said that Chitral, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat and Khyber are suitable areas for production of honey, olives and Saffron.

He said that locals should be involves through cooperative farming in production process.