Governor Directs Interim Home Minister To Control Street Crime

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Sindh Home and Prisons Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here Saturday and discussed the host of issues including law and order situation, peace measures in Sindh province, elimination of street crime from Karachi, installation of CCTV cameras and other matters of mutual interest.

The Governor told the caretaker minister that all possible steps should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that an effective strategy was necessary to eradicate street crime from the metropolis by increasing the police patrolling.

He said that street crime could be controlled with the help of CCTV cameras and the increase in police patrolling.

The Govenor appreciated the law enforcement agencies for the best arrangements for the security of Chehlam processions.

Earlier, the minister gave a detailed briefing to the Governor about his department.

