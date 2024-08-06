Open Menu

Governor Directs Karachi Police Chief To Take Strict Action Against Street Criminal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday called for strict action against street criminals, emphasizing the need to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens of Karachi due to their activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday called for strict action against street criminals, emphasizing the need to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens of Karachi due to their activities.

He said this while speaking to Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho who called on him here at Governor House.

He urged for an increase in police patrols, roadblocks, and snap checks across the city to curb such crimes.

Governor Tessori highlighted that the activation of surveillance cameras and strengthening intelligence networks are crucial in apprehending those involved in criminal activities.

They discussed various topics, including maintaining law and order, eradicating street crimes, and enhancing the capacity of the police force.

AIG Odho assured that the police are actively playing a role in eliminating crimes, particularly street crimes from the city.

