UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Directs MD K-Electric To Resolve Issues Of Power Breakdowns In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:46 PM

Governor directs MD K-Electric to resolve issues of power breakdowns in Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday directed Managing Director K-Electric Monis Alvi to personally look into the ongoing prolong and unannounced electricity breakdowns in different parts of Karachi and address the grievances of the citizens immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday directed Managing Director K-Electric Monis Alvi to personally look into the ongoing prolong and unannounced electricity breakdowns in different parts of Karachi and address the grievances of the citizens immediately.

The Sindh Governor called Monis Alvi at the Governor House here and expressed concerns over power breakdowns in different parts of the metropolis, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

During the meeting, the Governor of Sindh also contacted Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hamad Azhar on phone and called for improving the situation regarding electricity supply in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Electricity

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

23 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

46 minutes ago

Aurus Luxury Cars Batch Production to Strengthen R ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Ready for Dialogue With Greece to Resolve D ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Can 'Easily' Double Oil Production to 6.5Mln ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.