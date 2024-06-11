Open Menu

Governor Directs NHA To Improve Road Infrastructure For Development Of Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Governor directs NHA to improve road infrastructure for development of province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has directed National Highway Authority to play its role to improve communication facilities for betterment of people and development of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of NHA officials that was led by Member NHA, Murshid Amin Khattak.

He said that improvement of existing road infrastructure would also promote trade and business and create opportunities of people to improve their financial position.

He also highlighted the significance of trauma centers and rest areas on CPEC route and said that availability of emergency treatment facilities on these routes can save precious lives in case of mishaps and accidents.

He also directed to further improve load link between provincial metropolis and southern districts.

Governor also directed to prepare PC 1 for constructing trauma center on CPEC routes and completion of Naiwela Ramak Road besides expediting work on PC 1 of Shorkot-Chasma road. He was also briefed about progress on Sheikh Yousaf Yark and Pizzu-Tank Road.

KP Governor also expressed concern over unavailability of mobile signals on Hakla- DI Khan Road and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to take necessary steps.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Road CPEC Progress Faisal Karim Kundi NHA

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan