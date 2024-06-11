Governor directs NHA to improve road infrastructure for development of province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has directed National Highway Authority to play its role to improve communication facilities for betterment of people and development of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of NHA officials that was led by Member NHA, Murshid Amin Khattak.

He said that improvement of existing road infrastructure would also promote trade and business and create opportunities of people to improve their financial position.

He also highlighted the significance of trauma centers and rest areas on CPEC route and said that availability of emergency treatment facilities on these routes can save precious lives in case of mishaps and accidents.

He also directed to further improve load link between provincial metropolis and southern districts.

Governor also directed to prepare PC 1 for constructing trauma center on CPEC routes and completion of Naiwela Ramak Road besides expediting work on PC 1 of Shorkot-Chasma road. He was also briefed about progress on Sheikh Yousaf Yark and Pizzu-Tank Road.

KP Governor also expressed concern over unavailability of mobile signals on Hakla- DI Khan Road and directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to take necessary steps.