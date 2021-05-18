Governor directs orientation of farmers regarding benefits of saffron growing

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has directed authorities to orient farmers about benefits of saffron growing and inform them about most suitable places for its cultivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has directed authorities to orient farmers about benefits of saffron growing and inform them about most suitable places for its cultivation.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss cultivation of Saffron in the province. The meeting discussed growing of saffron on government and community land that is considered suitable for cultivation.Participants of the meeting also discussed reclamation of barren land for cultivation of saffron.

The meeting was informed about the successful growing of saffron in Chitral and North Waziristan.

Chairing the meeting, Governor said that KP has many the suitable areas for cultivation of saffron adding farmers should be informed about financial benefits of its growing. He also directed authorities to create awareness among farmers belonging to Chitral, North Waziristan and other suitable areas for saffron growing.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Extension, Abid Kamal and Senior Research Officer, Ahmad Saeed.