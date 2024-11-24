Open Menu

Governor Directs QESCO’s CEO To Ensure Voltage Power Supply In Zhob

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Sunday directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to ensure full voltage power supply to all electricity consumers of Zhob division.

He said that immediately stop the unannounced load shedding as even good bill paying consumers are fed up with load shedding. He asked the WAPDA officials to improve their office procedures and behave appropriately with all consumers.

He was talking to the Chief Executive Officer QESCO.

On this occasion, the QESCO chief assured the Governor that as per his instructions, besides increasing the generation capacity of Zhob Grid Station, another big transfer/trolley would also be installed soon.

The Governor Balochistan said that in order to maintain high standards of customer service, complaints of electricity consumers should be dealt effectively. Special care should be taken to ensure power supply during working hours in government offices including health and education institutions, he said.

