Governor directs SNGPL authorities to resolve issue of gas shortage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has directed the authorities of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to address problems of people relating to gas shortage and supply.

The Governor was talking to General Manager SNGPL, Waqas Ullah Shinwari who called on him at Governor House here Thursday.

He expressed concern over the non-availability of gas to the consumers in summer and directed the authorities to address the issue.

He also discussed establishment of SNGPL Regional Office in D I Khan and extension of gas provision network and gas supply to consumers in D I Khan.

He said that authorities should take steps to resolve the issues of the people relating to gas and directed to reduce gas load shedding in summer.