Governor Directs To Fill Vacancies Of 18 Magistrates In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Monday directed the government to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies of 18 magistrates in the provincial capital Quetta.
He said that there is a severe lack of interaction and cooperation between all the relevant institutions like Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and Quetta Development Package (QDP) etc, for the cleanliness campaign of the city of Quetta and the restoration of its former glory.
He expressed these views while talking during a briefing on the cleanliness campaign of Quetta and the restoration of its reputation.
Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai were also present on the occasion.
The Governor said that the time has come for everyone to come together and play their respective roles to restore the former glory of Quetta and fully cooperate with each other.
Appreciating the performance of Commissioner Quetta Division and his entire team, he said that the fruits of cleaning and rehabilitation measures should be conveyed to the people of the suburban areas of Quetta city and transparency and strict monitoring should be given priority in all activities.
The Governor said that we have to recognize that cleaning and rehabilitation of our city is not the responsibility of the concerned government authorities only but it is a collective responsibility of every citizen in which the active participation of the government and the people is urgently needed to achieve this goal.
He also directed that the Commissioner and his entire team should launch a vigorous public awareness campaign that encourages positive and constructive change in the mindset of all citizens and the attitudes of shopkeepers.
Let us work together with all the concerned authorities to promote cooperation among the responsible government agencies and encourage our citizens to take ownership of the cleaning and rehabilitation of their city, he said.
