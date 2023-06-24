Governor directs to resolve public complaints registered under 'Bell of Hope'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday reviewed the progress on the resolutions to public complaints registered under 'Bell of Hope' hung at the Governor House.

While chairing a meeting with officers of the Governor's Secretariat, which was also attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Dr.

Syed Saifur Rehman, he said that the people were looking towards the Governor House for the resolution to their problems.

Kamran Tessori directed the officers to work hard in resolving the complaints of the public.

He said that the arrival of the people in the large numbers to ring the bell of hope, reposed their trust in the Governor House and 'We do not have to break their trust.'