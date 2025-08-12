Governor directs to take care of merit in appointments, promotion of university staff

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday gave special instructions to take special care of merit in appointments and promotions of staff member of the university deserves equal opportunities based on his qualifications and rights.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 8th Senate meeting of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University, Professor Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen, Provincial Secretary Higher and Technical Education Saleh Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Kaleemullah Babar, Additional Secretary Finance Bashir Kakar, Representative of the Higher Education Commission Dr. Zahoor Bazai, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Marghzani, Registrar Dr. Faisal and all other members of the Senate were present.

The Governor said that a good administrator has a key role in guiding the university on the path of development and success in terms of effective governance, resource management and decision-making process.

He said that it provides a framework for achieving quality education and promoting innovation and critical thinking in collaboration with the academic staff which in turn gives the teaching faculty and staff the opportunity to focus on their core responsibilities of teaching research, educating the new generation and community service.

The Governor said that the person in charge of the university should work diligently to achieve the common goals of Lasbela University under the spirit of teamwork.

He also appreciated the performance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen and his entire team and asked them to intensify their efforts to further brighten the name of the university and also closely monitor the educational activities, which include the consistency of teaching methods with the curriculum and regular review of the learning outcomes of students.

He said that transparency in the financial affairs of the university is essential and regular external audits should be conducted to ensure accountability and trust of the relevant officials which would help us make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively.

He said that it is necessary to cultivate fruit trees on the additional lands of the university so that new sources of income are created and dependence on external funding is reduced, this would also provide research and training opportunities to the students.

In the eighth Senate meeting of Lasbela University, several important decisions were taken as a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants.